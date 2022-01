Mikhail Glinka – Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture (Woodwind Choir)

Ruslán i Lyudmíla is a poem by Alexander Pushkin.

It tells the story of the abduction and rescue of Ludmila, the daughter of Prince Vladimir of the Kieven Rus.

Ruslan is the brave knight sent to rescue her.

The poem was the basis of the opera of the same name by Mikhail Glinka.