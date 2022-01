Urban Fishing in Pittsburgh - Multi Species Caught on the Allegheny River

The nostalgia trip!

I fished the river a lot when I was young, and I busted out my old baitcaster combo for this adventure.

Worked my way down the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and caught smallmouth, striper, and a drum.

The lure of the day was the Bill Lewis Rat-L-Trap in silver and blue.

Also had a giant break me off on my very first cast.

Such an awesome day.

I hope you enjoy!