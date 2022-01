Fishing on the Allegheny River - Sauger and some fireworks

Took a trip back to my old stomping grounds to fish the Allegheny River, minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

I thought my one and only catch on the Spro Aruku Shad was a walleye but I was WRONG - It's a sauger.

Not much action, but I still had a good time and hope to fish this river a lot more in the future.