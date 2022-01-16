Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal

Following a public row over his right to remain in the country without being vaccinated, Australia deported world tennis number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday (January 16) after he lost a legal appeal.
Rachel Judah has more.
Following a public row over his right to remain in the country without being vaccinated, Australia deported world tennis number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday (January 16) after he lost a legal appeal.
Rachel Judah has more.
The tennis world No 1's hopes of defending his Australian Open title and winning a record 21st Grand Slam have come to an end as..
Novak Djokovic has been pictured for the first time since being deported from Australia after he lost his visa appeal hours before..