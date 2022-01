Nearly 52% Of Polled Americans Believe Pandemic Will Never End

Amid Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day on Thursday, a new poll from NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ found not only do 58 percent of Americans disapprove of his job as President and 55 percent disapprove of how he’s handled COVID-19, but only 10 percent trust his friends in the liberal media for information about the pandemic and virus.