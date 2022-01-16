Boston Teachers Got Less Than 12 to Walkout in “Grassroots” Student Movement for Remote Learning

So, the teachers and their unions are trying to manipulate and use our children to push their agendas in regards to COVID.

They all want to be at “home” getting paid for their 8 month a year jobs while faking doing them, as opposed to being in their classrooms faking it.

Which has lead to their manipulating their little brainwashed, brown nosing, Kool-Aid drinkers into walking out of class in a supposed “grassroots” movement of students that is taking place across the nation.

It just happens to be a coincidence that the kids are demanding the same exact things that the teachers and their unions have been demanding for months now, the schools shut down and at least two weeks of remote learning.