Remember the Pioneers

Remember those who paved the roads before you.
People who homeschooled before you, people that have been fighting for Medical Freedom for decades, you are NOT alone.... we will win, there is no other option..
Remember those who paved the roads before you.
People who homeschooled before you, people that have been fighting for Medical Freedom for decades, you are NOT alone.... we will win, there is no other option..
#ArrestBillGates
TPC #658 is with Dr. George Fareed. Dr. George C. Fareed is a family medicine doctor in Brawley, California and is affiliated with..