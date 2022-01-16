2022 Top Luxurious Cars

SUVs and crossovers are the talks of the town these days, but it does not mean that automakers have altogether given up on their sedans.

Sedans continue to be one of the most popular types of luxury cars.

The integration of new technologies and features has increased the capabilities of new sedans by manifolds and there seems to be no end in sight for the luxurious marvels created by auto manufacturers throughout the world and today, we will dive into the details and fascinating features of the top 10 luxury sedans in 2021-2022