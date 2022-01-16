EXTREME Woke SJW Feminists more needs to be done to help women

Extreme Feminist Annastacia Palaszczuk who is the Premier of Queensland is calling on fellow Feminist Scott Morrison to do more to help the poor Oppressed women of Australia.

According to her Scott has not done enough is despite the fact that he has appointed a Prime Minister for Women, he has set up a women's safety task force and is endlessly talking about the Gender Pay Gap and creating more opportunities for women in the workforce.

Scott Morrison and his Feminist Party have literally done more for Feminist causes than any Government in Australia's history but still, Extreme Feminists like Annastacia Palaszczuk say it is not enough.

The reality is it will never be enough the Feminist movement will never ever be satisfied.

Women are already less likely to become homeless, less likely to be murdered, less likely to lose custody of their children but still, Feminists insist that women are oppressed victims. This is of course Feminism VS the Truth.