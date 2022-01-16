Feminist_Gender Pay Gap Victim Jackie O defends Lisa Wilkinson

Mark Latham has made the most brilliant speech in the New South Wales Parliament about Lisa Wilkinson.

This has angered Feminist Jackie O/Jacqueline Ellen Last.

Like Lisa Jackie O has been a Gender Pay Gap Warrior for decades, she has claimed on multiple occasions that she has been a Gender Pay Gap victim who has not received equal pay for equal work.

Strangely though just like Lisa she has never made a formal complaint about her Employer breaking the Law.

This is what Feminism looks like in 2021 Multi-Millionaire Elites whining about being oppressed Gender Pay Gap victims. It is funny though as these same people never speak about the homeless or working poor they are always far more interested in their own oppression and other women but only ever fellow Millionaire Elites like themselves.