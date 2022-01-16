Taliban arrests 22-year-old Canadian man in Afghanistan for "suspicious activity"

Global News has learned a Canadian man named Francois-Xavier Paradis-Garneau has been arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The 22-year-old from Quebec was traveling in that country.

He had traveled first to Pakistan back in September, just after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Paradis-Garneau then spent three months in Pakistan, before obtaining an Afghan visa and crossing into that country by land last month.

Jeff Semple explains why the Taliban detained Paradis-Garneau and has a reaction from his family.