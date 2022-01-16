FBI releases identity of suspect gunned down in Texas hostage crisis

The FBI identified the suspect as Malik Faisal Akram, who was killed by law enforcement after allegedly holding several people hostage over the weekend in a synagogue in Colleyville.
A police car sits in front of the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles west of Dallas, Jan. 16,..
At least four people are being held hostage in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News...