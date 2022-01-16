DJ Dacha - Brotherhood - DL123 (Deep Jazzy Soulful House Music DJ Mix)

Yo.

Here we go again, new DJ mix is ready!

AFter many hours spent in the store, I finally picked up some gems that I liked.

You'll hear some good House and Soulful House music in this mix, a bit of everything, vocals, deep, soulful, house, tech, you name it.

Coctail it is.

So, how many artists worked on this one?

Many: Alex Agore, Raffa, Nuphonic, Seb Skalski, Donna Hidalgo, Vladi Solera, Steven Mestre, Jose Burgos, Dawn Souluvn Williams, Sebb Junior, Miss Coco Brown, Yllavation, Gianluca Calabrese, Pat Bedeau, Waxfood, Michelle Weeks, Earl Tutu, John Khan, DJ Spen, Hi-Jaq, Velma Danzo, Lucius Lowe, ARS Domini, Byron The Aquarius, 10Drums, Cam Lasky