Novak Djokovic was NOT deported for being unvaxxed

The immigration minister ultimately conceded that the tennis star had a VALID exemption.
Alex Hawke deported Djokovic because he deemed Novak's PRESENCE in the country a threat of spreading DISSENT against the government.
Australian Open boss Craig Tiley is under pressure to keep his job after Novak Djokovic was deported on Sunday night.The world No...
Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia and is no longer able to defend his title in the Open.