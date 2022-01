Kīlauea Crater on Big Island, what does it look like?

What does the crater look like in kilauea if you are a tourist?

Do you get to see the spectacular flowing rivers of lava, the spitting ashes, the cracking rolling boulders of molten rock?

Well you spend about 3 hours trying to get in.

Then there's no parking.

When you find some you hike for about an hour.

Then finally you get to see the crater in the far off distance.

Oh yea there's lava all right.

But the lava is far away and you only see a glow.