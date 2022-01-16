Split Rim Tire Repair On Rough Terrain Forklift

Ep.
#185 This tire was run flat for a short distance, but it appears the tire is still ok.
I am attempting to reseat the tire on the rim, but not without difficulties.
DO NOT TRY THIS - EXTREMELY DANGEROUS !!!!!!
Ep.
#185 This tire was run flat for a short distance, but it appears the tire is still ok.
I am attempting to reseat the tire on the rim, but not without difficulties.
DO NOT TRY THIS - EXTREMELY DANGEROUS !!!!!!
Ep. #186 DANGER!!! Absolutely under NO circumstances try this! Watch the entire video to see why!!! The liability falls on YOU..