New radio for the truck and the Alpha Hotels of the insect world.

A little vlog type video.

Replaced my truck radio with a IC-2730, which I call the 2370 multiple times.

I moved my FT-8900 into my station so I have 2 meter digital capabilities for my clubs NBEMS net.

I had a FT-857 that I used solely for 2 meter digital, but I sold it to get another HF radio.