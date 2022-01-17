XRP: The Ripple Lawsuit Was A Setup!

The new year has begun but the Ripple SEC lawsuit is still going on.

However, crypto investors and the wider industry are still keeping an eye on the digital asset as they wait for answers from regulators as the space evolves.

The US regulatory authority is not in good condition as it is being blamed for biasness.

Even recently the SEC has been accused of corruption, particularly in connection to its ties with XRP.

SEC’s this step has exposed the US regulatory authority and it seems like the lawsuit is near to being over.

