XRP To $589! PartnershipWith BANK OF AMERICA!

Ripple XRP is known as the cryptocurrency for banks.

It provides the financial institutions with the payment services that they have been yearning for.

Ripple's ability to provide faster and cheaper payment transfers, as well as a variety of other services, has prompted banks and financial institutions all over the world to work with the San Francisco-based payment company.

Many of the world's leading banks, including the Bank of America, have partnered with Ripple.

This partnership is really important for Ripple and in today’s video, you will know why.

What is the future of this partnership and how Ripple is going to take advantage of it?