VEGAN DIETS for DOGS & CATS- Pitcairn's

Why and how you can healthfully feed dogs, especially, a whole food plant based diet, by the co-author of the Rodale classic, "Dr.Pitcairn's Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs and Cats." Not only does is is hugely beneficial for our planet and for ALL animals, but it is likely to help your dog live longer and more healthfully, especially with a much reduced load of toxins that bioaccumulate in animal products, even organic.While many find this controversial, dogs have been fed largely plant based diets for thousands of years, early dogs developed far more genes to digest starches than their wolf ancestors and there are countless examples of long lived vegan dogs, from ages 20 to 25.

In any case, we have learned that a raw meat diet for dogs consumes a huge amount of the earth's dwindling resources.

This is a serious issue that must be faced by those who prefer to feed their dogs meat.

In addition some 85 to 95% of environmental toxins, including heavy metals and dioxins, accumulate in animal fats.

These are impacting dogs and cats.