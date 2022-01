Joe Biden’s Very BAD Week

January 16, 2022 - Joe Biden has had the worst week of his presidency.

The economy is in terrible shape—as we all know, and now the numbers testify—he lost on mandating vaccines through OSHA, and his push to federalize control over the elections met its end.

Although the good news is exceedingly good, there’s bad news, too.

So let’s take a look and see where the battle lies.