Biden calls Texas synagogue hostage an 'act of terror'

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson shares Biden's reaction to the Texas hostage situation and describes the president's rough week.
Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson shares Biden's reaction to the Texas hostage situation and describes the president's rough week.
The FBI identified a man who held four hostages in a Texas synagogue as a 44-year-old British national. US President Joe Biden..
U.S. President Joe Biden calles the event, in which a gunman disrupted a Sabbath service and took a rabbi and three other people..