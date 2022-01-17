Israel's PM Naftali Bennett Thanks Law Enforcement After Hostages Rescued From Colleyville Synagogue
Israel's PM Naftali Bennett Thanks Law Enforcement After Hostages Rescued From Colleyville Synagogue

In a video released to social media, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett responded to the rescue of hostages after a gunman held a rabbi and congregants hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.