Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Deported from Australia after Losing Visa Battle

Tennis star Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Australia's foreign minister, Marise Payne said on Monday that 'there are not convenient exceptions'..
Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia and is no longer able to defend his title in the Open.