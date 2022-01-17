The Last Bus Movie

The Last Bus Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An old man whose wife has just passed away uses his free local bus pass to travel to the other end of the UK, to where they originally moved from, using only local buses, on a nostalgic trip but also carrying his wife's ashes in a small suitcase, `taking her back' and in doing so he meets local people.

By the end of his trip he's a celebrity.

US Release Date: February 18, 2022 Starring: Timothy Spall, Phyllis Logan, Natalie Mitson Directed By: Gillies MacKinnon