Woke School Fires Teacher for Not ‘Meowing’ Back at Student Who Identifies as a Cat??!

“I start looking on the ground, through the fourth row—everything’s good.

Go to the fifth row—everybody’s there.

Then I hear ‘meow!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s up with that?

Who’s doing it?’ And this little girl in the very front row says, ‘You have to meow back at him; he identifies as a cat.’ Are you kidding me?”