Stellantis Spotlight January 14, 2022

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending January 14, 2022, include JeepĀ® Wrangler Rubicon 392 and Grand Cherokee receiving awards honors, while Dodge//SRT and Mopar partner with Tony Stewart Racing for the National Hot Rod Association's 2022 season.