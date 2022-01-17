Lexus takes on mission to save the world in ‘Moonfall’

Buckle up and brace yourself for the ride of a lifetime.

Lexus is taking on yet another exciting role as Liongate’s official automotive partner on the epic new sci-fi disaster film, “Moonfall,” from internationally renowned director Roland Emmerich, in theaters February 4, 2022.

In “Moonfall,” a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX luxury crossover plays a pivotal role in the heroic effort to restore order to the moon’s orbit on a mission to save the world.