Scream (I) (2022) / Horror, Mystery, Thriller / Official Trailer Video / New Release.

A new Ghostface arises twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, and Sidney Prescott must return to investigate the truth.
A new Ghostface arises twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, and Sidney Prescott must return to investigate the truth.
Check out the official trailer for the mystery thriller movie Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh. It stars Gal Gadot,..
There are certain rules that one must abide by in order to successfully survive a Scream sequel. For instance, number one: You must..