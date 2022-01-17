The Narrative is Crumbling

Not taken out of context and in their own words.......A sometimes irreverent but in your face forced injection of the truth, that got us where we are today.

A 3 section video that sheds light on the long standing New World Order Plan that irrefutably puts all the pieces together that in isolation doesn’t make sense, however when seen in it’s totality, it makes perfect sense especially presented in a manner that is undeniable, despite any normalcy bias or cognitive dissonance.

The humor is not meant to scoff at the severity of the issue but to mock the people that are trying to destroy us.

They will fail and they will be held accountable.

We are witnessing………….

Crimes against Humanity.