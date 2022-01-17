Jonathan Chavez for Congress - Georgia 4th District

My name is Jonathan Chavez, and I am running for the republican nomination for a seat in the 4th congressional district in Georgia.

I’ve served in the United States Air Force for over 23 years including tours in Iraq and afterwards obtaining a master’s degree from Harvard University.

It’s needless to say, but I love this country and would die for it.

What I have seen over the last several years is a decline in our American values.

The American spirit is dying before our eyes and if we stand idly by, we are in danger of losing our way of life.