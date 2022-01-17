I Have A Dream Speech - Martin Luther King jr. MLK

"If America is to become a great nation, this must come true"
St. Pete MLK Parade returns in 2022
Organizers of St. Petersburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Big Parade are putting the final touches on the largest MLK..
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the late Martin Luther..