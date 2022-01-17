Avatar: The Last Airbender Full Theme Song (Extended Epic Remix Version)

Avatar: The Last Airbender, known as Avatar: The Legend of Aang in some regions, is an American animated television series produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

It was co-created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, with Aaron Ehasz serving as head writer.

It aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons, from February 2005 to July 2008.

Avatar is set in an Asiatic-like world in which certain people can manipulate one of the four elements—water, earth, fire, or air—with telekinetic variants of the Chinese martial arts known as "bending".

The only individual who can bend all four elements, the "Avatar", is responsible for maintaining balance between the world's four nations, and serves as the bridge between the physical world and the spirit world.

The series is presented in a style that combines anime with American cartoons, and relies on the imagery of mainly East Asian culture, with some South Asian, New World, and Inuit and Sireniki influences.