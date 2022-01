Ukraine's Zelenskyy invites Biden and Putin to trilateral talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin to meet with him amid tensions with Russia along the border.

We are still waiting for the response from the Russian side, but our American partners have welcomed our proposal with some interest, Ukrainian presidential administration chief Andriy Iermak told an event organised by the US think tank Atlantic Council.

Kyiv has proposed that the meeting be held virtually.