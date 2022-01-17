The Score Movie

The Score Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the producers of YESTERDAY, THE SCORE boldly combines real time heist-thriller suspense with offbeat romance and a killer soundtrack; starring and featuring the music of Johnny Flynn, alongside Naomi Ackie and Will Poulter.

Two small time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), are on a mission – the ‘score’ – that they both expect will transform their circumstances.

At a roadside café, as they wait for a rendezvous hand-over, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices… while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them.

