Legacy of Rage Movie (1986) - Brandon Lee, Michael Wong, Regina Kent

Legacy of Rage Movie (1986) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Brandon Ma is an average Joe but his best friend, Michael, is a sinister drug dealer with a crush on Brandon's girlfriend, May.

When Michael murders a dirty cop and frames his friend, sending him to jail, Brandon returns for vengeance.

Director: Ronny Yu Writers: Raymond Fung, Clifton Ko Stars: Brandon Lee, Michael Wong, Regina Kent