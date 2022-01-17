An American Tail Movie Clip - Burning Fievel

An American Tail Movie Clip - Burning Fievel - Plot synopsis: A young mouse named Fievel Mousekewitz (Phillip Glasser) and his family emigrate from Russia to the United States by boat after their home is destroyed by cats.

During the trip, a fierce storm throws Fievel from the ship, and he loses contact with his family.

Luckily, he manages to sail to New York in a bottle.

There, Irish mouse Bridget (Cathianne Blore), an Italian mouse named Tony (Pat Musick) and a kindly cat named Tiger (Dom DeLuise) help Fievel search for his loved ones.