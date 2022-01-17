BELLE Movie Clip - Meeting the Dragon

BELLE Movie Clip - Meeting the Dragon - ⭐️ An Official Selection of the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival and the 2021 New York Film Festival Kylie McNeill — Suzu/Belle Paul Castro Jr. — Dragon Chace Crawford — Justin Jessica DiCicco — Hiro Brandon Engman — Kamishin Manny Jacinto — Shinobu Hunter Schafer — Ruka Cristina Vee Valenzuela — Peggie Sue Additional Voices from SungWon Cho (ProZD), Xanthe Huynh, LilyPichu, Zeno Robinson, Stephanie Sheh, Michael Sinterniklaas, and Laura Stahl From the celebrated Oscar®-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creator of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, yet beautiful and contemporary thematic story of one girl’s growth in the age of social media.

Suzu is a 17-year-old high school student living in a rural village with her father.

For years, she has only been a shadow of herself.

One day, she enters “U,” a virtual world of 5 billion members on the Internet.

There, she is not Suzu anymore but Belle, a world-famous singer.

She soon meets with a mysterious creature.

Together, they embark on a journey of adventures, challenges and love, in their quest to become who they truly are.