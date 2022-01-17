Masquerade Movie

Masquerade Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young girl must try to survive the night, when a group of masked intruders break into her family’s home in this thriller that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat right up until the final shocking twist.

Audience favourite Bella Thorne (The Babysitter, Midnight Sun, Chick Fight) turns bad for her role as the leader of the group, who plan to steal a fortune from an art broker couple.

But things don’t go to plan - and all is not what is seems - in this nail-biting tale of truth and consequence.