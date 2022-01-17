Prince Harry claims he cannot return to the UK unless he is given police protection and is seeking a judicial review to be allowed to foot the bill himself.
Prince Harry claims he cannot return to the UK unless he is given police protection and is seeking a judicial review to be allowed to foot the bill himself.
The former head of Scotland Yard’s royal protection unit says he’s ‘creating scenarios that don’t exist’.
Britain's Prince Harry is challenging a government decision that he should not receive police protection when on British..