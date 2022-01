TODAY HOLY ROSARY: MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022 - THE HOLY ROSARY MONDAY.

TODAY HOLY ROSARY: MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022 - THE HOLY ROSARY MONDAY.

In Today Holy Rosary, we are contemplating the Joyful Mysteries.

Pray the Rosary every day in honor of Our Lady of the Rosary to obtain peace in the world.The Holy Rosary is considered a perfect prayer because within it lies the awesome story of our salvation.

The Rosary is an important devotion that honors Mary while focusing on the events in the life of Jesus Christ