2022 PORSCHE 911 TURBO

Taken objectively, the last Porsche 911 Turbo was all the sports car you’d ever need.

Its jet speed and sure-footed handling combined with all the boring-but-true facts about being reliable and easy to live with make it nigh on perfect.

But cars aren’t the most rational of purchases – supercars much less so – and thus such completeness can come across as a little strait-laced.

In short, the 991-generation 911 Turbo was sensationally talented, but lacking in fun compared to even base Carreras, never mind the GT2 and GT3.