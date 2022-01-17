2022 PORSCHE 911 TURBO

Taken objectively, the last Porsche 911 Turbo was all the sports car you’d ever need.
Its jet speed and sure-footed handling combined with all the boring-but-true facts about being reliable and easy to live with make it nigh on perfect.
But cars aren’t the most rational of purchases – supercars much less so – and thus such completeness can come across as a little strait-laced.
In short, the 991-generation 911 Turbo was sensationally talented, but lacking in fun compared to even base Carreras, never mind the GT2 and GT3.