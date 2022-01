TRUMP IS NOT HOLDING BACK THE GLOVES ARE OFF ALONG WITH THE TIE

The rally was timed perfectly following the coordinated Project Veritas release this along with SCOTUS decision on the mandates.

We're also one year into the Biden shit show.

How many on the left are regretting voting for Biden?

How many are finally waking up?

How many tuned in to watch Trump for the first time last night?

How many people wish the 2020 election could be overturned now?