Episode 116: Bunny Rabbits and Ice Cream and Unicorns, Oh My!

Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast!

We bring you the news- and there's a lot of it!

Biden had a very bad week: inflation is as high as his poll numbers are low.

Kamala threw in her bid for the biggest idiot of the week award as Alex Stein battles Tom Cotton for best troll.

Manchin and Sinema seem to be standing strong for the constitution and SCOTUS is halfway there.

Could common sense and freedom be turning back the tyrannical tide?