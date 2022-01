How to Lose Weight with Cycling (with an expert Sports Dietitian)

Struggling with weight loss and cycling?

This is a very common challenge for cyclists.

For a number of reasons, which expert sports dietitian, Steph Cronin answers in this video today.

In addition to outlining some of the challenges holding cyclists back with losing weight, Steph also goes on to provide an overview of how to best implement, protein, carbohydrate, and fats into your diet to ensure weight can either be lost or well-controlled during ab overall cycling training plan.