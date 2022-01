Liz Gunn talks to One News Reporter - Full Footage capture by Free NZ cameraman Jonathan

Liz implored TV One to investigate talk of 5 children collapsing at the drive-through clinic on the North Shore, Auckland today.

Instead, the reporter scuttled away in the opposite direction from the kids being jabbed.

TV ONE is paid up accredited media, FreeNZ is not.

We could not access the tent for confirmation.

This footage was captured thanks to our cameraman Jonathan.