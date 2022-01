'Nessun Dorma' || Trump Rally 'Highlights' & 'Decodes' from Florence Arizona

Join QNewsCorner as We Journey through the Florence, Arizona rally moment by moment, picking apart each word.

Seeking to understand our President & the Hidden Narrative.

A Narrative not told, or spoken by the MSM.

Though Anons&Alike Understand across the world.

So, Set Sail with Dylan James & the QNewsCorner as we connect the dots in this 5D Puzzle/ Chess Board at Play.