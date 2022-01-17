Prince Harry Takes Legal Action for Right To Pay For UK Police Protection

Prince Harry is not taking legal action after the UK government denied his request to pay for police protection.
Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.
Prince Harry is not taking legal action after the UK government denied his request to pay for police protection.
Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.
THE Duke of Sussex is taking legal action against the UK government to allow him to pay privately for police security.
Britain's Prince Harry is challenging a government decision that he should not receive police protection when on British..