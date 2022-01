CBN NewsWatch AM: January 17, 2022

The investigation into the Texas synagogue hostage-taking Saturday goes international; dangerous snowstorm sweeps through the Southeast into the North; Accuweather meteorologist Michelle Rotella brings us the forecast for what lies ahead for the snowstorm; new Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sworn in, along with the state’s first Black Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Sears, and first Hispanic Attorney General, Jason Miyares; Martin Luther King Jr honors today include the annual service for him at