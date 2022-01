Live From America 1.17.22 @11am TRUMP STAGING MASSIVE COMEBACK!

Trump's rally was YUGE and his comeback will be epic - Kari Lake really came into her own - Cancel Culture is getting massively desperate - The left is turning on Biden because there is nothing to prop them up - Glenn Youngkin came around and listened to MAGA voters who helped him win - Dems are trying to hide HR-1 in Nasa bill